Dracula's ghoulish cabaret themed restaurants have been icons of Melbourne and the Gold Coast for decades, but now the show is hitting the road. Wollongong audiences will be transported into a raucous Rocky Horror-style world of comedy, burlesque, circus and rock'n'roll at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from April 29 to 30. Read more: How Port Kembla's female comedy night got the last laugh They're also bringing their signature cocktails to the the bar, such as their famous "blood blags" where patrons sip their beverage from a real intravenous bag as seen in hospitals (or on television). Producer of Dracula's: The Resurrection Tour Luke Newman was born into the cabaret world, being the third generation of the family-run outfit. "I was literally crawling around the [now defunct] Dracula's Melbourne theatre when I was in nappies - it's been part of my entire life, I used to pop in after school and help setup," Newman said. "I remember I went to kindergarten one day and told a joke from the show and my parents got a call that day." Read more: Shows announced for Wollongong's answer to the Fringe His grandparents Tika and John Newman started Melbourne's first ever theatre restaurant in 1964, Tika & John's late night coffee house which evolved into a music hall. From their the Newman empire grew to more performance ventures with Dracula's being established in the 1980's - their Gold Coast venue remaining as their flagship cabaret club. "We've had over seven million customers come through the doors in over 40 years, from all over Australia and all over the world so we thought it would be good ... to take Dracula's to the people," Luke Newman said. "Often when I talk to someone about the brand there's such a happy memory associated with it like a birthday anniversary or anniversary, some sort of milestone which is why we're excited to take it on the road." Read more: New family friendly music festival coming to Wombarra Bowlo The show is suited to mature audiences and draws on the best entertainment skits - the "fan favourites" - from the theatre restaurants over the years. Already the Wollongong shows have sold half the allocated tickets having only been on sale a short time. It's the first time the show has been taken outside of the theatre restaurant with shows also scheduled for The Star in Sydney, The Palms at Crown Melbourne and Wrest Point in Hobart. Ticket details are at: www.draculas.com.au/tour To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/d69ad9ed-97ad-4963-b115-f70a7fe3218a.jpg/r0_250_6007_3644_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg