news, latest-news,

This year's Little Lake Classic was held in memory of Emma Ryall. The yearly competition for young surfers, run by Southbridge Board Riders, took on extra meaning, and surfers conducted a memorial paddle out in honour of the 12 year old who took her own life in August 2021. President of the Southbridge Board Riders Adam Gietzelt said the club, which Emma had been a part of, was honoured to be able to conduct the day's events in her name. "We're just really happy that we can support the Ryall family and also raise awareness of the importance of youth mental health, " Mr Gietzelt said. Read more: Helicopters to hover over the Illawarra for a few months Emma's father, Craig Ryall, said that it was important to see the community come together, particularly young people the same age as Emma, as Emma had struggled with isolation during lockdowns in 2020 and 2021. "My message is look around, people do care, and kids need that visual to get it. You can tell them you care about them and you love them, but you need that visual." Participants were asked to bring frangipani flowers with them to honour Emma, and many at the event wore the yellow, pink and white flowers in their hair, before casting the flowers in the ocean as part of the paddle out. Angela Ryall, Emma's mother, said that Emma was not a flowery girl, but that she really loved frangipanis. "Quite often she'd have frangipanis in her hair and she'd pick them while we were walking." Mrs Ryall said the competitive but friendly event was about kids and the families coming together to support one another. "They can do anything they put their minds to. Support each other, show each other kindness, encourage each other, that's what this is all about." Mr Ryall said he hoped that the Little Lake Classic would be the start of a concerted effort to promote youth mental health. Mr Ryall alongwith his brother Brett Murray, who runs anti-bullying charity Safeheart Foundation, and City of Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer, wanted to highlight youth mental health in the region and address online bullying and isolation felt by young people. "I'm going to do everything that I can to enable what Craig wants to do to ensure that this never ever happens again. Mr Ryall said he hoped to prevent what happened to his family from occurring to others. "We always believed that she had a purpose. I wish this wasn't her legacy, but we have got to save other kids and their families." If you or someone you know needs support, Lifeline can be reached via phone 13 11 14; text 0477 13 11 14 and online chat via www.lifeline.org.au. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/b6839980-3cdd-4466-8b7e-293c3121c748.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg