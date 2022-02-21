news, latest-news, Stay NSW program, Stay NSW program $50 vouchers, Service NSW, Service NSW vouchers, Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello, accommodation vouchers, $50 accommodation vouchers

The Illawarra and South Coast's beleaguered tourism industry will get a much-needed boost thanks to the Stay NSW program launched today. NSW residents aged 18 and over will be able to apply for a $50 voucher to use towards the cost of accommodation bookings. The vouchers, which are part of the NSW government's $250 million Stay NSW program, aim to support accommodation providers in NSW who have been impacted by COVID-19. Read more: Where to use and how to get your Parent NSW vouchers Among the Wollongong businesses that will accept the vouchers are Wollongong Serviced Apartments, Normandie Inn and Function Centre, Mantra Wollongong and Quest Apartments Wollongong. Applications for the vouchers will be made available by Local Government Area in a staggered approach over the next two weeks, with every community to have access to them by March 3. Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the voucher initiative was part of the government's commitment to bolster the accommodation industry while getting people excited to travel in NSW. "This is a win-win for NSW the vouchers will give hard hit businesses much needed stimulus, while also encouraging residents to explore our great state," Mr Dominello said. The Stay NSW program has been expanded and fast-tracked so people can enjoy a staycation sooner." Mr Dominello said the statewide rollout follows a successful pilot program in the Sydney CBD. He said applying for a voucher would be "fast and simple", via the Service NSW mobile app, Service NSW website or by phoning 13 77 88. People can pool the $50 Stay NSW Vouchers with relatives or mates, with no redemption limit," he said. He encouraged people to apply "as soon as you can". More than 1200 Stay NSW businesses had so far registered across the NSW, but he said it was not too late for more accommodation providers to come on board. Customers will be able to search for places to stay on the easy-to-use business finder, while participating businesses will be able to redeem vouchers seven days a week, including public holidays. The vouchers will be valid until October 9, 2022. Details: For information about eligibility and how apply click here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/cdd9e2cf-e1fa-43dd-9615-f76760042dbe.jpg/r15_0_1183_660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg