Captain's Call: Hawks fans can prove the difference on Friday night

As the number of home games remaining this season dwindles, the importance of each match grows. Friday's clash at the WIN Entertainment Centre against Adelaide is a crucial fixture for the Hawks. We're not at must-win territory just yet, but with only four home games remaining this season, we're desperate to secure a victory. Read more: Hawks left rattled as NBL top four fight intensifies To do that, we need the support of the Illawarra. We need Hawks fans to turn out in force on Friday night and create an environment that lifts us on the court. Having played in this league for eight seasons, I've experienced a range of different atmospheres around the country. Perth is, and always will be unique. A monster crowd combined with a rabid fan-base and the sheer distance of the journey making for a road trip like no other. But among all the other venues in the NBL, the WEC stands out. The size and nature of the arena means all fans are on top of the court and the players hear everything. Having once played for the Kings, trust me when I say that. It's a factor that we have to use to our advantage on Friday night. If Hawks fans can pack the stadium out, we can produce a deafening roar that will drive us as players and make the evening as hostile as possible for the 36ers players. If you guys hold up your end of the bargain, I promise we will do everything we can to hold up our end of the bargain. We were disappointing in Sunday's loss to the JackJumpers, but we are determined to produce a much-improved showing on Friday night. We will give it our all to send you guys home celebrating a victory. The focus lies on the defensive end. We're working hard during the week to ensure there are no breakdowns in communication and everyone knows their role on the court. Adelaide play unlike any other team in the league, the side full of big men that attack the rim. It's a style that we match up pretty well against, given the depth we have up front. With the Froling brothers and Duop Reath in the team, hopefully we'll be able to aim up defensively. The Hawks have defeated Adelaide twice this season and we're confident we'll make it three in a row on Friday night. It's crucial we do, because we're about to head on the road for much of the remainder of the season. With just four games remaining at home, including Friday night, a victory against the 36ers is vital as we look to return to the top four. I look forward to running out in front of a packed WEC on Friday night and hopefully you guys can be the sixth-man that we need to get us over the line. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

