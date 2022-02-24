Search for driver after woman hit by car at North Wollongong

news, latest-news,

Police want to speak to the driver of white Mazda who may have seen a woman run over and seriously injured in North Wollongong last month. On January 22 at around 11.40pm police and ambulance crews were called to Stafford Street, North Wollongong, by a motorist who had run over a woman lying near the driveway of the Dan Murphy's car park. The 21-year-old woman was treated at the scene for significant injuries to her head and torso, before she was taken to Wollongong Hospital in a serious condition. The driver who called police is still assisting with inquiries. Police are also hoping to speak with the driver of a white Mazda sedan who they believe may have seen the incident and clarify the circumstances leading up to the woman being struck. The car has black and yellow number plates and entered the Dan Murphy's carpark via Flinders Street about 11.41pm, before exiting via Stafford Street. Anyone who knows the driver of the vehicle, or who has dashcam vision from this area about the relevant times, or who may have seen the woman prior to the incident, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/089c2167-9d64-4815-b2a2-3ebf6cdc71e4.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg