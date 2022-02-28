news, latest-news,

Jayden Savage's voice comes to life when he speaks about the environment. The nine-year-old Keiraville Cub Scout was awarded Cub Scout of the Year on Saturday for his efforts to clean up the local area. Jayden organised two events with his Scout Group to clean up his local environment, weeding Mt Keira Scout Camp and cleaning up rubbish around his community. "We weeded fish bone ferns, they were in the garden when there used to be a house there," he said. "Fish bone ferns shouldn't be in the natural bush, and I like helping the natural environment." The Scout of the Year Award celebrates youth members who contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and encourages youth empowerment and advocacy at all levels. Neville Tomkins OAM and Chief Commissioner of Scouts NSW said the enthusiasm for building a better world was inspirational. "As a leading youth organisation, it's important for us to help harness this enthusiasm," he said. Jayden's mum Yvonne said he was "bouncing all day" after receiving the award. Jayden said he wasn't expecting to receive an award, he just loved being part of his Cub Scout group. "I like learning skills like how to put up a tent and leadership, and we hike up mountains," he said. "I was super happy to get the award." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/b8d9a858-e95d-4b5b-a191-e0a43dc0c6b7.jpg/r0_229_960_771_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg