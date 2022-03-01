news, latest-news,

A Bulli film production house and their team are celebrating after becoming the first Australian entrant to win the Grand Prix in the International Competition, at the world's largest short film festival in France. Nick Bolton and Jess Milne of Ten Alphas, worked on the production of MATE, a 30-minute drama which follows reserved schoolboy Jack (played by Jeremy Blewitt) as he reconnects with his estranged father, "no-hoper" John (played by Joshua Brennan). It was shot in western Sydney and looks at masculinity and maturity within a changing social landscape. Read more: Concerts flow back to Wollongong venues this March Bolton, who was executive producer, said he was "still pinching himself" at this month's win at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival. Over the years 191 Australian films have been selected and won 12 awards, however MATE is the first Australian short film to win The Grand Prix, which qualifies it for entry in the Academy Awards and BAFTAS. Read more: New festival to open Bundanon's new museum and bridge "This film was right in our sweet spot as a lot of our work is in that social impact space, we like to make content that tries to make a difference," he said."I'm drawn to projects that are about the human condition, about human relationships, trying to make relationships better. I like projects that make us look in the mirror a bit." He said filmmakers who have won over the last 40 years have been the "who's who of European cinema", with the accolade acting like a "springboard" for people's careers. Around 7000 entrants are said to have pitched their films for the competition with only 76 being chosen as finalists. "It's really great to see our film, which deals with some deeply Australian social issues that resonate so strongly with an international audience," said Ben Tarwin who co-wrote the film as well as share Co-writer and the executive producing role. "We're a bit shocked by this, to be honest, as well as incredibly honoured." Bolton said the win was already opening more doors for the Ten Alphas team, while they were in pre-production for their next feature film which he described as his "love letter to the Illawarra". "It's about artists in the area, the role of the artist in a regional area with the struggles and challenges." The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/5f1941b0-4ffb-4037-bb0b-733807aba404.jpg/r14_24_5458_3100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg