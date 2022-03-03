community, Illawarra weather forecast, Albion Park weather forecast, Wollongong weather forecast, severe weather warning, NSW Bureau of Meteorology

Illawarra residents are being warned to brace for "very intense" rain that may result in dangerous and life-threatening flash floods and riverine flooding. Wollongong and Albion Park are among the areas being warned about the chance of flash flooding this morning, while a gale warning as been issued for the entire Illawarra coast, according to an updated marine wind warning issued at 10am today. A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds is in place to day for people in the Illawarra and parts of the South Coast. Read more: What happens if you need to evacuate while sick with COVID-19? A severe weather warning for abnormally high tides and damaging surf was also issued at 4.31am today for the Illawarra and south coast. The weather forecast for the Illawarra today shows an almost 100 per cent chance of rain, possibly severe, and a chance of a thunderstorm which could lead to flash flooding this morning. Gusty south to southeasterly winds are also predicted while large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing. A NSW Bureau of Meteorology alert issued late Wednesday afternoon said the entire central NSW coast was at risk from the "very intense" rainfall rates. "With these conditions, multiple homes could be inundated by water, [while] bridges and traffic routes are likely to be cut, and significant overland flooding is expected," the bureau warned. The Shoalhaven River catchment is among those expected to be impacted by today's forecast heavy rain, with communities being warned to prepare to be inundated. "Communities should be prepared for flood impacts and are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings on the bureau's website and BOM Weather App," the bureau said. The wild weather is being caused by a trough moving towards the central parts of the coast, bringing rain, strong winds and large and powerful surf. The system is expected to weaken later today, however a trough will linger near the coast for coming days. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/158750039/b9aa751e-2f72-4e3c-92d5-322cdd305006.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg