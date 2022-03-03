news, latest-news,

The Wellington Phoenix are confident Friday's A-League Women's season finale won't mark the end of the club's association with the Illawarra. The team has been based in Wollongong throughout their debut season, border closures preventing the side from playing in New Zealand. Read more: Kembla Grange stables planning Victorian raid The relocation came after the Phoenix's men's team spent last summer in the region before shifting to Sydney this year. The women will play their final game at WIN Stadium against Perth on Friday night. Wellington general manager David Dome has spent the past two years attempting to build connections in the Illawarra and he hopes to see a lasting benefit. "We're looking at games at WIN Stadium," Dome said. "We'd like to do double-headers with the men. "It's a great opportunity to see if there's an opportunity for Wollongong to have its own team, if there's support for the A-League. "We've committed to that for the next couple of years. I love Wollongong, it has a lot to offer and we'd like to showcase that. I'd like to think we can play a few more games there and showcase Wollongong to people around the world." The Phoenix women's team was forced to overcome multiple hurdles as they were elevated into the A-League. They were only a confirmed starter in September, just three months out from the beginning of the season. That led to an abbreviated pre-season and difficulties recruiting players, the Phoenix struggling throughout their early matches. Results have improved, the side defeating the Wanderers on Monday night to claim their second victory. Dome praised the commitment of the players and the efforts of coach Gemma Lewis to unite the squad. "They've totally exceeded our expectations," Dome said. "Given how late we were in confirming entry into the competition and how that affected our ability to sign players, we felt this first year was a bedding-in year. "The way the team has played, gelled together, the spirit and the football they have played has exceeded our expectations." Read more: Jack de Belin opens up on three-year criminal court saga While the players have steadily built on the field, the commercial team has struggled to break through in a tricky business environment. Dome admits off-field support has not been where he had hoped, a limited number of Illawarra groups getting behind the team. Such has been the struggle, the men played a match at WIN Stadium behind closed doors last month. Dome had also hoped to work closely with Wollongong City Council to establish a long-term presence within the region. It's a partnership he has struggled to build, the general manager disappointed at the council's lack of enthusiasm to create a pathway for emerging female footballers. "It could've been a pathway into the A-League," he said. "We could show here are the players, bring them through the Phoenix and have that stream there. "We would still play games at WIN, we still want to do that for the next couple of years. It's a springboard for showing fan support. Getting 10,000 people down to games, the A-League would look at that. "I struggled to engage with council, wanting to get them on board with that. I'm still hopeful we can work with the Stingrays, Football South Coast, who have been excellent, and partner with the football community." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/85ca4af5-f147-41cd-b1e0-8b71b723e982.jpg/r0_102_1993_1228_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg