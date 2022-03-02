Jack de Belin opens up on three-year criminal court saga

sport, dragons-den, jack-de-belin, sexual-assault-case, st-george-illawarra, dragons, nrl, no-fault-stand-down

It was a very real prospect but, through two separate jury trials, Jack de Belin insists he never contemplated seeing the inside of a jail cell. It was one of a number of revelations in the Dragons lock's first public comments since twice facing trial on charges of aggravated sexual assault. The charges, stemming from an alleged assault of a 19-year-old woman in a Wollongong apartment in December 2018, left the 30-year-old facing a maximum sentence of life in prison. His initial trial, and that of co-accused Callan Sinclair, in November 2020 resulted in the jury being discharged after failing to reach a verdict. A second jury in May last year also failed to reach a verdict on five counts, but did reach a not-guilty verdict on a sixth count of sexual assault. After two hung juries, the DPP elected not to proceed with a third trial, ending a three-year "roller coaster" and allowing de Belin to return to the NRL after just short of a thousand days away. Addressing media on Wednesday, de Belin says he never entertained the thought of a jail sentence, even after the jury failed to reach a verdict in his first trial. "I never once thought about spending time behind bars," de Belin said. "It just wasn't a possibility in my mind. I don't know if it was my ego or just blind optimism, but I never once thought of ever going to jail. "I only had my mind made up on one solution and that was a full acquittal. My mind was not prepared for [a hung jury]. That's probably when it initially hurt me the most. "Three years is a long time. I've had to sit back and haven't been able to say anything for a long time but that's just what you have to do when it plays out through the courts. "I've always stated my innocence from the get-go and that's what gave me my strength, my innocence and knowing I didn't do the wrong thing." While the prevailing presumption of innocence allowed him to resume his playing career, de Belin accepts he'll remain guilty in the eyes of some. "People are entitled to their opinion, that's just life," he said. "It doesn't concern me in the slightest. The people who know me and are in my inner circle know for a fact I'd never do anything like what I've been accused of. "The charges have been dismissed and dropped. I've stated my innocence from the get-go and I stand by that. I can hold my head high at the end of the day." The charges saw de Belin become the first player stood down under the NRL's controversial 'no-fault stand-down' policy a month out from the start of the 2019 season. Read more: Hung jury in de Belin rape trial The policy adopted by the ARLC under the chairmanship of Peter Beattie, and implemented by then CEO Todd Greenberg, stipulates that a player charged with offences carrying a maximum of 10 years or more in prison will be automatically stood down until court proceedings are concluded. It was vehemently supported and criticised, with de Belin launching a Federal Court challenge to the policy - on his own dime - in an effort to return the playing field. It was unsuccessful, with the NSW Federal Court decision coming down in favour of the NRL, with costs, in May 2019. De Belin abandoned a subsequent appeal, but expressed no regret over the process. "As I've said the whole time, I was innocent," he said. "I thought I had to fight for my right to be able to do my job, especially when you haven't had your day in court and nothing's played out. "If that meant going to Federal Court and spending however much money it was ... I did it and I'd do it all again if I had to." While he refused to detail specific conversations with HQ, he admitted there were times he felt let down by the NRL, though he stopped short of calling for the policy to be scrapped. "That's up to the NRL to decide," he said. "I can see why they did it, they've got to protect themselves. I can see exactly what they're doing, they've got a lot of interests and things to be keeping on top of. "At the end of the day, they've got to do what they need to do to protect the game. "At the same time, when you know you haven't done something and you're innocent and you're not allowed to do your job or your occupation ... it is what it is. "I don't hold any grudges. They did what they had to do so, play on." Despite the failed the legal challenge, de Belin never expected it would keep him out of action for the best part of three seasons. "It's been a bit of a roller coaster," he said. "I always had a little timeline [in mind], I thought it'd be six months ahead and then it would get pushed back for whatever reason and pushed back again. "Before I knew it there was a second trial and it slowly dragged on. Before I knew it it was close to three years before it was finally behind me. "Not for one second did I think I'd played my last game. I always knew I was innocent. I didn't know how long it would take until I'd be back but always knew I was going to be back playing." Criminal charges aside, de Belin accepts the agreed facts laid bare through both trials - that he engaged with what he maintains was a consensual threesome while his pregnant partner was at home - don't paint him a good light. Read more: De Belin reamins subject to no fault policy after trial ends in hung jury Now a father of two daughters with his partner Alyce, those questions evoked his most emotional response. "I'd say hindsight's a wonderful thing," he said. "Those are mistakes you make. That's something I look back on and, in the three years since I made that mistake, I've learned a lot about myself. "I was a bit selfish for a while there. I suppose a lot of football players are, you have to be if you're a professional athlete. I suppose I was a bit consumed in my own life and what was best for me without putting others first. "Everything happens for a reason. [Without it] I don't think I'd be the father I am today, the partner I am today and the person I am today. "To now have two children, it just blows your mind that it's not all about you. I just love them so much. Being there in their lives and being a good role model as a father is something I definitely strive to do. "I am sorry my family got put through this whole situation. I'm so happy they've all stood by me." Somewhat remarkably, the criminal court process did nothing to effect his value on the the open market, with the Dragons re-signing him on a four-year, $3 million deal before his second trial had concluded. Read more: Special bonds bring former Steeler back to Wollongong That's a faith he's determined to repay after knocking back an even more lucrative approach from the Warriors. "There were a few factors. One, I felt like I owed it to the club, they always supported me and stood by me through such a hard time," he said. "Two, I had no reason to run away, I haven't done the wrong thing. I'm not just going to happily pack up and go to New Zealand. I had no reason to leave. "The third reason is my family. They love it down here and so do I. The Dragons are the club I debuted for and I've been here for 12 years now. I'm so grateful that they stood behind me and I got to play for them again." He also vowed there won't be anymore off-field incidents like attending the club's infamous barbecue at former Dragon Paul Vaughan's house in July last year. De Belin's attendance saw him fined $42,000 and suspended for one game along with 10 teammates, the club not winning another game in 2021. He neither confirmed nor denied reports he was found hiding under a bed when police arrived at the gathering, but promised to be "a model citizen" off the field from here on in. "I'm not going to go into specifics about the barbecue. It's all been reported and I shouldn't have been there in the first place," he said. "That was a grave error of judgement. It really affected me because I put myself in a situation that I shouldn't have, especially with everything I had going on and all the people that backed me. "With the other criminal situation I could always hold my head up high because I didn't do the wrong thing. With the barbecue I did and I had to front up for that. 