news, latest-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology warns more flooding is possible in the Illawarra and South Coast as more rain bears down on the region. Rain is likely to develop across the Illawarra on Saturday evening and there is the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe, which could bring damaging winds and heavy rain that might lead to flash flooding. A more significant downpour is expected on Sunday, with the possibility of 90 to 150 millimetres in Wollongong, 100 to 150 millimetres in Albion Park, and 120 to 200 millimetres in Kiama. Read more: How Illawarra families can help Lismore flood victims The BOM warns this too could lead to flash flooding. And the rain is not likely to let up for a few days, with substantial falls forecast for Monday and Tuesday as well. A strong marine wind warning is also current for the Illawarra for Sunday. The bureau has issued a flood watch for the Shoalhaven River and St Georges Basin, advising of the possibility of moderate flooding. While flooding is no longer occurring at Sussex Inlet, the rain forecast to hit Sunday and early into next week might lead to more. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/826bc142-d8a9-45f5-9851-52c50d9f3baa.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg