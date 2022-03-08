community,

The Illawarra Highway has been closed between Robertson and Moss Vale due to a sinkhole at Burrawang. Floodwaters appear to have washed away the earth beneath the asphalt, leaving the surface of the road floating above a cavity in the ground. Read more: Mount Ousley Rd to stay closed for another few hours Diversions are in place for light vehicles, but heavy vehicles are not currently suitable for the Illawarra Highway. Alternate routes include Sheepwash Rd or Pearsons Lane. Motorists are advised to delay any unnecessary travel and check www.livetraffic.com for updates prior to travelling. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

