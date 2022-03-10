news, latest-news,

The arrival of a late-night bowling alley in Wollongong's CBD is also the catalyst for an expansion of the entertainment venues around the Holey Moley mini-gold bar. Strike Bowling has won approval from Wollongong City Council to set up in the former David Jones food hall, next to Holey Moley and the B. Lucky & Sons video game arcade and bar. Read more: '50 vacant shops' - Call for urgent change as Wollongong CBD empties out Strike is owned by Funlab, the same company as owns Holey Moley and B. Lucky & Sons, and the bowling alley would operate "in conjunction" with the other two entertainment venues. The venue would be open from 10am to midnight six days a week, and 10am-1am on Saturdays. The late night hours of operation will be subject to a one-year trial period, and will revert to midnight unless a successful modification is made. Strike Bowling would be located on the lower ground floor of the building, with the escalators between it and the ground floor removed and the slab filled in, with David Jones continuing to occupy the ground floor tenancy. The pedestrian entrance from Burelli St, which has been closed for two years, will also be filled in and a mural proposed to be painted on the new wall. Wollongong City Council's planning assessment report concluded that the proposal was consistent with the desired character for the area. 'The proposal is considered appropriate with regard to the zoning of the site and is not expected to have any negative impacts on the amenity of the locality or adjoining developments. No significant acoustic impact is anticipated. Notwithstanding, the consent contains conditions of consent limiting acoustic output and enabling recourse should noise complaints be received. The proposal does not raise any concerns with regard to safety, security or crime prevention. The Wollongong Licensing Police were supportive of the proposal, council's report stated.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/b0857371-253d-47d3-9db8-167c5b3add6f.jpg/r0_254_5000_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg