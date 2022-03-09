news, latest-news,

One estate opened its doors, had the fire pits ready and pulled out all of the stops to welcome eight TV couples for a romantic and relaxing vacation. Bargo's Kalinya Estate was booked out for Married at First Sight's infamous retreat - where couples can have some fun outside their apartments, and where some dramas are known to play out on screen. Read more: World's whitest sand no more as Hyams Beach turns red The retreat began to air on March 7, where grooms played bocce on the lawn, couples swam in the pool, played basketball and ran through the properties in search of the best rooms. Estate co-owner Mandy Barnes said filming in early November, 2021 was a "bit of fun" and "a privilege". Viewers might have recognised the familiar manicured lawns, spacious rooms, the giant chess board and fire pits from the MAFS retreat in 2021. The owner said she could not fault the guests and would welcome them back again. "They were gorgeous to have," she said. "They all said they had a great time." Staff showed the cast and crew around the property and helped them orchestrate different activities. The retreat owner said that she knew "bits and pieces" of what went down between couples from producers, but "found out like everyone else". She said she had a "bit of a giggle" when she watched Al, who is paired with Samantha, jump into the pond when the grooms had a boys night (March 7). "I just thought it was really funny," she said. "My ducks got a bit of a fright." Ms Barnes said there were a "lot of lovely messages" from regular customers whilst the show aired. "They were saying they wanted to come back," she said. The owner said the retreat's broadcast on the show had a "flow-on effect" not only for Bargo, but surrounding areas like Wollondilly and the Highlands. "I always think it's a great opportunity to showcase beautiful regional areas, especially in times when people are itching to get together," she said. "You can tell when people are so excited to be here." MAFS is not the only romantic show the estate has accommodated - it also featured in the Bachelorette Becky Miles' finale in 2020. You can see more of the retreat and the couples' journeys on Channel 9 at 7.30pm tonight and Wednesday (March 9), or by watching on Nine Now. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rdPnbxNSt95RbDXSGgzrdz/382beeab-0a41-4e14-ad86-bfdc0538e056.jpg/r4_0_1677_945_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg