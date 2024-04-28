Red-hot Lions prove why they're once again the women's team to beat in 2024

The Wollongong Lions have extended their lead at the top of the AFL South Coast Women's ladder after overcoming a gritty Figtree outfit on Saturday.
In the Women's Premier Division grand final replay, the Saints once again challenged the defending champions throughout the game, but it was the Lions who prevailed 3.3 (21) to 2.1 (13).
Wollongong led at every break at Figtree Oval before the Saints surged home in the fourth quarter to give them a scare, kicking two goals to one. Jayda Elliott, Lily Patterson and Shanae Flowers finished as the Lions' goalscorers, while Figtree's majors were kicked by Jonte Wonson and Erin Arsovski.
The round-three match finished with a similar scoreline to last year's decider (the Lions won 22 to 15).
While disappointed to lose, Saints head coach Kyle Emley told the Mercury that there were some positives to emerge from the contest.
"It was a really good game. It was a tough slog, but we're two pretty good sides I think," he said.
"We just couldn't put the scoreboard pressure on that was needed, but there were lots of learnings out of the game which was good. I think they scored 100 points in the second week and 60 points in the first week, so to keep them three goals was pretty good. But it's about trying to get that balance between defence and attack, and trying to put on a bit more scoreboard pressure.
"I think the girls do take some confidence (out of pushing the Lions) and hopefully there's been a few lessons learned across the board, so we can continue to grow every week. As I said to the girls yesterday, it was our third game together - we have a lot of new faces. And they're a team that's played a lot of footy together, so we've got to make up that ground.
"The Lions have been the best side for a while. They've got two really strong teams and probably have 60 plus players training and playing. That's the type of environment that we're trying to generate as well so we want to try and challenge them. But they're really strong and have continued that on from the last couple of years.
"All we can ask is to try and improve every week, and so far we're doing that."
Women's Premier Division:
Wollongong Lions 10.10 (70) def. Kiama Power 0.1 (1); Wollongong Lions 3.3 (21) def. Figtree Saints 2.1 (13); Bomaderry Tigers 4.6 (30) def. Northern Districts Tigers 1.0 (6).
Men's Premier Division:
Figtree Kangaroos 17.22 (124) def. Wollongong Lions 7.7 (49); Wollongong Bulldogs 14.16 (100) def. Shellharbour Suns 8.6 (54); Northern Districts Tigers 18.15 (123) def. Bomaderry Tigers 3.3 (21).
Women's Reserves Grade:
Wollongong Lions 6.5 (41) def. Figtree Saints 0.0 (0); Wollongong Bulldogs 15.3 (93) def. Bay and Basin Bombers 0.0 (0).
Men's Reserve Grade:
Figtree Kangaroos 13.15 (93) def. Wollongong Lions 7.5 (47); Kiama Power 4.9 (33) def. Ulladulla Dockers 4.6 (30); Wollongong Bulldogs 17.19 (121) def. Shellharbour Suns 1.1 (7); Port Kembla Blacks 10.12 (72) def. Bay and Basin Bombers 9.10 (64); Northern Districts Tigers 15.16 (106) def. Bomaderry Tigers 0.1 (1).
