Next chapter begins for Figtree Saints as Emley unveiled as new coach

Kyle Emley says he is excited about the impressive talent in Figtree after being named the Saints' new head coach for the 2024 season.
There is a breath of fresh air at Figtree Oval, with Emley taking the reins as the Saints kick off their AFL South Coast campaign against Bomaderry on Saturday, April 13.
It is set to be a huge year for Figgy as they look to build on back-to-back Women's Premier Division grand final appearances, with Wollongong Lions getting the wins on both ocassions.
However, Emley is focused on more than just the success of their top-grade side this year.
Emley recently moved to the Illawarra with his partner and is gearing up for his first campaign with the Saints. The Melbourne native brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to the role.
"From my perspective, I'm just trying to get more girls involved in footy and grow the South Coast competition," he told Mercury.
"Hopefully I can make it enjoyable and also help improve the girls and help them learn along the way. Obviously they've worked really hard as a club to build a great alignment with the junior and senior clubs, and there's certainly some talented young girls who are coming through.
"There's some pretty stiff competition here and hopefully the competition can continue to grow in quality. The girls are keen to grow, learn and improve, and if that means that you win a few games along the way, that's good.
"But I'm trying not to determine success on winning a premiership or not. It takes a lot of hard work to be able to win a premiership at any level of success."
The revamped Women's Premier Division will begin on Saturday with all six sides in action, including the newly-promoted Kiama, Bomaderry and Northern Districts.
Round one of the two senior men's grades and women's reserve grade will also kick off this weekend.
Men's Premier Division:
Figtree v Bomaderry at Figtree Oval; Kiama v Northern Districts at Bonaira Oval; Wollongong Lions v Wollongong Bulldogs at North Dalton Park.
Women's Premier Division:
Kiama v Northern Districts at Bonaira Oval; Figtree Saints v Bomaderry at Figtree Oval; Wollongong Lions v Wollongong Bulldogs at North Dalton Park.
Men's Reserve Grade:
Figtree v Bomaderry at Figtree Oval; Wollongong Lions v Wollongong Bulldogs at North Dalton Park; Ulladulla v Bay and Basin at Ulladulla Sports Park; Kiama v Northern Districts at Bonaira Oval; Shellharbour v Port Kembla at Myimbarr Community Park.
Women's Reserve Grade:
Figtree v Bay and Basin at Figtree Oval; Wollongong Lions v Wollongong Bulldogs at North Dalton Park.
