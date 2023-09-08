Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Lions, Saints go head-to-head for AFL South Coast women's crown

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 8 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Figtree Saints player Lily Macdonald and Wollongong Lions captain Lauren Myers eye off the trophy ahead of this Saturday's Women's Premier Division grand final. Picture by Adam McLean
Figtree Saints player Lily Macdonald and Wollongong Lions captain Lauren Myers eye off the trophy ahead of this Saturday's Women's Premier Division grand final. Picture by Adam McLean

The Wollongong Lions have an opportunity to put the exclamation point on a perfect season when they take on Figtree in Saturday's Women's Premier Division grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.