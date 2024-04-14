Illawarra Mercurysport
Winning start for Emley and Figtree Saints in AFL South Coast

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 14 2024 - 1:40pm, first published 10:43am
Pictures by Adam McLean

Figtree Saints have recorded a comfortable 54-point win over the Bomaderry Tigers to give Kyle Emley a victory in his first game as head coach.

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

Classy Jess Hull claims national 1500m title en route to Paris Olympics
Jess Hull claimed victory at Australian National Championships in Adelaide on Saturday. Picture Getty Images
Hull kicked clear the final bell to win comfortably.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Wollongong Wolves steady the ship after sharing points with St George
David Carney's Wollongong Wolves have secured a vital point after playing out a 2-2 draw with St George on Saturday night. Picture by Robert Peet
The side will return home next weekend to face Sydney FC Youth.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
