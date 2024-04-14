Winning start for Emley and Figtree Saints in AFL South Coast

Figtree Saints have recorded a comfortable 54-point win over the Bomaderry Tigers to give Kyle Emley a victory in his first game as head coach.
The Saints led from start to finish, kicking off their AFL South Coast campaign with a 8.7 55 to 0.1 1 victory at Figtree Oval on Saturday.
Emley was satisfied with his team's performance, adding the scoreline did not truly reflect how competitive Bomaderry were during the game.
"It was good to win," he said.
"Being the first game we were a bit rusty and Bomaderry were more competitive then the scoreline indicated.I don't think the scoreline reflected the physicality of the game.
"It was just good to see the girls try to continue to work through some of the challenges that they faced.
"Some of the girls were challenged, especially in the second quarter by he opposition but they were able to adjust and made adjustments on the fly, which was probably the most pleasing thing about the performance."
Emley said Figtree played well across the board but gave special praise to the defensive work of Paige Allen and impressive forward play of Montana Doubell, who finished with three goals.
In the other Women's Premier Division fixtures Kiama Power defeated Northern Districts Tigers 10.8 68 to 0.2 2 and Wollongong Lions beat Wollongong Bulldogs 7.4 46 to 0.1 1.
The first round of the AFL South Coast Men's Premier Division was also played on Saturday, with big wins for the Figtree Kangaroos, Northern Districts Tigers and Wollongong Bulldogs.
The Kangaroos beat Bomaderry Tigers 15.12 102 to 6.3 39, Tigers downed Kiama Power 18.7 115 to 1.7 13 and the Bulldogs beat Wollongong Lions 13.12 90 to 2.3 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.