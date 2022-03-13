news, latest-news,

Wolves coach Luke Wilkshire makes no apologies for his high standards. The former Socceroo demands excellence from his players, a standard he maintained during his own career. Read more: Coniston held by Bulli as striker Van Elia hurt So even though the Wolves claimed a 4-0 victory over Northbridge on Saturday afternoon, Wilkshire still expected more from his side. "I'm always happy to get the three points," Wilkshire said. "That's the most important thing, but for me, we can still be better. "The important thing for me is we're at our best, we play at our intensity and the way we want to play. In the first half we fell into a lull and played at their intensity. "We don't want to do that, we want to go on with things. We were better in the second half without taking our chances. "Our aim is to be at our best for 90 minutes, nothing less is satisfactory." The Wolves controlled Saturday's clash at Sydney United Sports Centre from the opening whistle, the side a step above the Macarthur A-League feeder team. Lachlan Scott opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Josh Macdonald made it 2-0 six minutes later. Scott had a double when he converted from the penalty spot early in the second half, with Peter Simonoski completing the scoring in the 58th minute. Wollongong had numerous chances to extend the margin, however their execution let them down. Whereas Scott was forced to shoulder much of the attacking burden throughout 2021, the former Wanderer now has a number of weapons around him. That, Wilkshire feels, should make the striker even more dangerous this season. "We have attacking, creative players, I want them to play freely and express themselves. That's what people come to see and we play to score goals,'' he said. "It's great Lachy has players to combine with. He had a good chance in the first half, he and Pete (Simonoski) combined well, and he probably should've scored. "That's what people want to see, it's what I want to see. As we develop our combinations and our understanding, that will develop." Saturday's win acts as the perfect springboard for the Wolves' first home game on Friday night. Wollongong will enter the clash against Sydney FC full of confidence and they will be looking to produce another superb attacking display at WIN Stadium. "Getting the first win on the board is important for confidence," Wilkshire said. "Scoring four goals is important for confidence. "We're nowhere near satisfied. We want to be ruthless, we want to be entertaining and we want people to enjoy watching us play." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

