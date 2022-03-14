NSW residents get mixed messages on COVID-19 as winter looms

news, latest-news,

You could be forgiven for being confused about the state of the coronavirus pandemic in NSW right now. It's been just over two weeks since almost all restrictions were scrapped, with masks now only mandatory on public transport, and in hospitals and aged-care facilities. However, last week, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard expressed his concern over modelling that showed that cases across the state could double over the next month or so. But then, on Friday, the national cabinet met and agreed that close contact rules should be relaxed, calling for a "transition to no longer requiring quarantining of all close contacts as soon as possible". Read more: 'Concerning': NSW COVID cases could double in space of a month The national expert health panel, the AHPPC, has been asked to provide urgent advice about how each state or territory can manage the removal of isolation rules. Over the weekend, NSW Health said its data showed that the weekly case numbers were increasing and amped up its messaging that recommended masks to be worn inside. There were media reports also saying internal health documents showed officials were keen for a return to mandated masks - although politicians said this would be a last resort. So are things getting better, or are they getting worse? The answer, as always, is complicated - and as we've seen many times over the past two years, unpredictable. Right now, authorities are preparing for the BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron strain - which is believed to be much more transmissible but not more serious clinically - to become the dominant strain of the virus. It is expected to account for 90 per cent of cases by the end of the month. At the same time, as winter approaches, they are preparing the health system for the flu season, which - with international borders open again - is likely to be more severe than in the past two years. With deaths from COVID-19 still recorded every day, authorities say vaccinations will continue to play a big part in managing the virus and the flu. In NSW, fewer than two thirds of eligible people have received their booster shot. As always on a Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases detected in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday is down on previous days, with 8911 positive test results recorded. However, statewide hospitalisation numbers were up, with 1005 COVID-19 patients in hospital and 47 in intensive care. In the previous day's figures, there were 965 patients in hospital and 44 in ICU. In the Illawarra Shoalhaven there were 529 positive COVID-19 test results (cases) notified for the 24 hour period to 4pm on Sunday. This included 232 positive PCR tests and 297 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs). There were 300 cases from Wollongong Local Government Area (LGA), 103 cases from Shellharbour, 110 cases from Shoalhaven and 16 in Kiama. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HcD9H4nNcktxiWcmkEEpQD/ade535b9-ee51-4b43-8d62-d34ec0bac9db.jpg/r0_71_951_608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg