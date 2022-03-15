news, latest-news,

The New South Wales State Masters titles were held on the weekend at Homebush and there were some outstanding performances. The masters are an important part of any club and certainly Athletics New South Wales. Illawarra Blue Stars have always been strong supporters of Masters athletics and our athletes, at all times are among the best in the state and this year, they have once again proved this to the rest of the state. How good is to see people making a bit of a comeback after a number of years away from the competitive scene, or an athlete who has suffered illness and returns to the scene once again. It is great to see a young masters 'rookie' become one of the best in her age bracket, whilst it is great see people taking part in the sport due to the love of sport and picking up a medal in the process. Read more: Wollongong Wolves raising funds for flood victims in WIN Stadium opener This happened to IBS athletes this year, but how good is to see a masters athlete who has spent most of her life on an athletic track and still performing well enough to take out five gold medals. This is what Masters athletics is all about, it is about sportsmanship, courage, determination and commitment to a sport they all enjoy and love. Blue Stars had a good team of athletes in this years titles and it is great to see these people will be encouraging others to take up the sport at a later age, have fun, have success, and enjoy it. The outstanding male from IBS has to be the 'master of our sport, but young at heart John Lamb (70/74). John is set for the nationals and has come away with 1 st in short hurdles in state record time, 1st in 300metres hurdles state record, 1st 100metres, 1st 400metres, 1st 60metres and 1st 200, a fabulous effort against some quality fields. Outstanding female was "rookie Masters Lisa Quinn , 40/44 who has made a transition from hockey to combine with her athletics. Her wins in the long jump and triple jump were a great bonus to her but her sprints with 2nd in the 100, 2nd 200metres and 2 nd in 60metres bridging the gap each time, was great to see, and highlights she will be a threat come the national titles in late March/April. Field Games exponent Mary Thomas, 75/79 knows she has work to do prior to Nationals but Mary thrives on a challenge and come Nationals she is sure to be up there on the podium. She came home with 1st javelin,1st in the shot, 1st hammer, 1st in the discus, 1st weight throw. Great to see sprinter Gianna Mogentale (55/59) back in this form of high competition and her 1st in the 400metres was impressive, but her 2 nd 100, 2 nd 60metres, 1st 200metres and 1st triple jump, shows you can never write off a champion. She too, knows she has work to do to be once again on the top dias for her sprints, but this will come after a series of injuries she is just over coming. Read more: Road race to NBL playoffs for Illawarra Hawks, Sydney Kings June Lowe, (65/69) is one impressive masters athlete and like her fellow club mates, she puts 110% effort into every event she contests. Her determination and love of the sport saw her take 1 st in the javelin, 1 st long jump, 2 nd hammer, 2 nd 100metres, 2 nd 60metres, 2 nd weight throw, 2nd hammer. Her return to top competition has given her the rewards she so greatly deserves. Rina Flynn (55/59) is also one gutsy competitor and she admits she loves the sport and the friendship that she has made over a period of time in our club and the sport. Rina puts in top efforts in all her events and possibly is in one of the highly contested age brackets. A 3 rd in the 800metres was a just reward for hard work, while she placed 7th 100metres, 4th 400metres, 5th 200metres, 5th 60metres. Andrew Rodda (50/54) had one of most contested men's sprints on the program but came away with 4th 100metres (after a dispute with start of this event,) 2nd 400m, 5th 60m, 4th 200metres. Andrew is a great worker for the club, and the community with his thoughts of his commitment towards the floods and his commitment through his work towards helping the people of the flood effected areas. Colin Clarson (55/59) one of the most calm and collected asters athletes around, but one who is committed to the sport. His injury at country robbed him of placings, but he made up for it with a great 2nd in the 400metres, 4th in the 200m and 5th in the 60metres against some of the best masters athletes, not only in NSW but Australia. Overall the masters of our club have had a great championships and with some heading to the nationals, others will finish off the season in a couple of weeks, knowing they have performed to the best of their ability over the three days of these highly contested NSW titles. The Finals of the state 60metres were conducted at Homebush , after heats had been conducted at the washed out Illawarra Track Challenge. Abbie Taddeo has done it again and has taken out the opens women's 60metres for a record number of times, defeating Sarah Healey from Sydney University and UTS Norths athlete, Bronte Pickering. Competing for not only the state title Taddeo has proven that she has consistently been one of the quickest female athletes over this short distance. New names will appear on results for the Mens 60metres title with Eppings Carl Cooney-Ewings taking out the final from club mate Lewis Clabburn and Sam Zustovic from Athletics Wollongong. Read more: Amid uncertain future, Fittler backs Sims to deliver for Dragons, NSW Blues Blue Star athletes were also amongst the finalists in the younger divisions with sprint flyer, Brodie McCluskey taking out the bronze medal in the womens under 16 title, whilst club mate, Jack West made the final in the under 16 mens finishing in 5th spot, a good run for an athlete who has just come into senior athletics. Lauren Percival also made the final of the women's under 20 but choose not to compete due to an injury and hoping to compete in the national titles at the end of the month. Blue Stars will continue the tradition of the Illawarra Track Challenge in 2023, and hoping that the weather is a little better than what was only classed as torrential, during the 2022 event. Athletics NSW will be making a decision, on the yet to be conducted state championship mile. Good luck goes to our dual registered athletes who have made their way to state Little As titles this coming weekend. Meanwhile two of the new athletes to our club, have taken out 9th and 10th in the recently held Little As. Amelia Weatherlake representing Kiama Little As has finished in 9th spot whilst club mate Zoe Haylen has taken out 10th spot. Both girls are showing they have the ability to continue in this form of event, and their progression into senior athletics will certainly give them this chance. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

