Rather than the fuse being lit for an explosive showdown with the Sydney Kings, this one is more of a slow burn for the Illawarra Hawks. There are plenty of moving parts around the NBL playoffs picture, as the Hawks take on top four rivals South East Melbourne on Thursday night, at WIN Entertainment Centre. Tasmania kept their title hopes alive, in their inaugural season, by beating Illawarra on Sunday. Read more: Hawks late escape act falls short in loss to Tasmania But it could come down to handling time on the road as to who qualifies for playoffs action. A glance at the ladder shows the Kings have the easier run to the finish line, having won seven straight games. However, as a quirk of the schedule, they spend even more time travelling than the Hawks. Sydney will play seven of their remaining nine games away, including two of their last four against the old NSW enemy. While coach Brian Goorjian is disappointed in the Jackjumpers loss, he's adamant their fate belongs in their own hands. Read more: Wollongong Wolves raising funds for flood victims in WIN Stadium opener Illawarra won't be looking so far ahead, but it could come down to a crucial three days to end the season, in Perth and then in Sydney. "You look at our schedule, it's daunting," he said. "But what gives us a chance is that we're playing all the teams in the four, whether it be on the road or at home. We've got Sydney twice, we've got Perth, we've got Melbourne and if we lose those games, we're out, if we win those games, we've got a great chance of getting in." Sydney coach Chase Buford was desperate to avoid any playoffs talk after beating Cairns 86-77 to record their seventh straight win. "We just have to come out and compete, do what we do and not worry about who the opponent is," Buford said with the next three games on the road against top-four challengers South East Melbourne, Perth and Tasmania. Upcoming Illawarra Hawks NBL games Thursday v SOUTH EAST MELBOURNE (4th) at WIN Entertainment Centre Saturday v TASMANIA (6th) at Silverdome, Launceston March 27 v MELBOURNE UNITED (1st) at John Cain Arena March 31 v BRISBANE (7th) at WIN Entertainment Centre April 2 v MELBOURNE UNITED at John Cain Arena April 9 v BRISBANE at Nissan Arena April 14 v SYDNEY (3rd) at WIN Entertainment Centre April 22 v PERTH at RAC Arena April 24 v SYDNEY at Qudos Bank Arena NBL Ladder (after 15 rounds): MELBOURNE UNITED 14-5, PERTH 12-6, SYDNEY 12-7, SOUTH EAST MELBOURNE 11-7, Illawarra 11-8, Tasmania 10-9, Brisbane 7-12, Adelaide 5-12, New Zealand 5-13, Cairns 4-12. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

