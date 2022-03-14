sport, dragons-den,

NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler has backed Tariq Sims to make an impact when he eventually returns to first grade. The pair have worked closely in the Origin arena, Sims one of the Blues best during last year's series victory. But just eight months later and the veteran forward is battling to break into the Dragons 17 as coach Anthony Griffin looks to the future. Read more: Son's first Basel goal 'special' for Chipperfield Sims featured in reserve grade over the weekend after an injury-hampered pre-season, and while Fittler refused to rule out selecting the 32-year-old from NSW Cup, he said he wants to see the St George Illawarra veteran back in the NRL. "We start every year with the team that played last year," Fittler said. "That's how it works. You want them all in form, sometimes motivation wanes and can leave you. "I know Ray Brown played for Manly and got picked for NSW out of reserve grade, but I think Tariq's better than that. He's done a wonderful job for NSW, if he works hard, I think there will be an opportunity for sure." Fittler was in Wollongong to lead a Blues Youth Leadership Program that aims to help high school students overcome adversity. A place in the St George Illawarra 17 is likely to open up for Friday's clash with the Panthers, Aaron Woods in doubt after injuring his hamstring in Saturday's win over the Warriors. Sims is one of a number of players at the Dragons facing an uncertain future as Griffin remakes the roster in his image. The Gerringong product has been informed his contract won't be extended beyond this year and he is free to pursue opportunities elsewhere. Sims has since been in talks with the injury-ravaged Storm and while Craig Bellamy expressed interest in the forward on Saturday night, the Dragons are not keen on granting an immediate release. Fittler is one of a host of experts who feel Sims should be playing in the NRL, at any club, and he backed the forward to find his best form once given an opportunity in the top flight. "He needs to do what he can do, the rest is up to the coach," Fittler said of Sims. "Whatever his future is, it's just about him doing what he can do right now. I wish him all the best." While Griffin is looking to the future, Sims remains a leader within the Dragons set up. His teammates look to him for inspiration and they are eager to see the forward back in the top grade. As a Queenslander, Francis Molo felt the full force of Sims' impact throughout last year's Origin series and he's looking forward to playing alongside the NSW representative. "Everyone knows what Taz brings," Molo said. "He's done it at Origin level, he's captained this side last year. He's aggressive, he runs hard and he's a leader in our team. We'll have to wait and see when he comes back." Sims is one of a number of Dragons players looking to feature in the Origin arena, the likes of Jack de Belin and Zac Lomax pursuing NSW selection this year. Fittler was particularly impressed with Lomax's performance in Saturday night's round-one win over the Warriors and the Blues coach said the path to an Origin call up is fairly simple. "They've got to keep winning," Fittler said. "Most (Origin) players come out of winning teams, that's how it works. "If Zac's scoring tries, thinking about the team, it gives them a better chance of winning and it means a few of them are a better chance of making rep teams." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

