news, latest-news,

Never before has the phrase 'Chip off the old block' been more apt. Three minutes into his third first-team game for FC Basel, the club Socceroos' great Scott Chipperfield is still revered at, son Liam scores a goal. Liam turned 18 a month ago and came of the bench to open the scoring for Basel in the 2-nil win over Servette, who finished the game with just nine men. Read more: Wilkshire calls for improvement as Wolves topple Northbridge Scott played 12 season with Basel after leaving the National Soccer League championship-winning Wollongong Wolves in 2001. He scored 84 goals for the Swiss powerhouse, including 69 in the league competition, as well as a superb international career for Australia as part of the Socceroos' golden generation. "I wish I had been there, I know how hard he's worked," Chipperfield said. "I messaged him after the game, he was obviously very excited, but he knows it's just the beginning of his career. "I'm happy for him, getting game time with a new coach at Basel. "The club means a lot to me and it's a very special moment." Read more: Coniston held by Bulli as striker Van Elia hurt in Illawarra Premier League Chipperfield won four league and domestic cup doubles with Basel, as well as playing in the Champions League against some of the big name clubs, including Manchester United. Liam also scored the goal in front of the 'Muttenzerkurve', the main supporters group end named after the suburb of the Basel ground. It came after Chipperfield, Tarrawanna's coach, celebrated a 6-nil victory over Sydney's FC Eagles in the Australia Cup on Sunday night. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZQVibJ7UkRpJMEgscSkw6d/c0e56236-a5a0-4bb6-a46d-8eeb96d58880.jpg/r0_16_3000_1711_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg