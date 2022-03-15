news, latest-news,

Shoalhaven councillor Paul Ell failed in his bid to get support for Port Kembla as the new home for nuclear submarines. At Monday night's council meeting Cr Ell, who had been touted as the Liberal candidate for the federal seat of Gilmore, put forward a motion calling on the council to add its weight to the Port Kembla push. As part of his motion, Cr Ells stated that the Port Kembla base "will create exciting opportunities for the Shoalhaven's defence industry to be involved in the ongoing development of high-tech capability for Australia's defence capacity". He also wanted council to condemn claims the base would be like putting a target on the region's back as "reckless and irresponsible commentary". The federal government is considering Port Kembla as one of three options for a nuclear-powered submarine base - the other two being Newcastle and Brisbane. The concept is not new - Port Kembla had been under consideration as a base for the French-made subs when that deal - since scotched by the Morrison government - was announced several years ago. Cr Ell's motion failed to gain any support, with Labor and Greens councillors not allowing it to proceed. Read more: Bomaderry drink-driver doing 100km/h in a 50 zone - police "I am disappointed that Labor and Greens Councillors rejected an opportunity to start advocating strongly for Port Kembla's selection," Cr Ell said. "However, when the motion is brought forward again at the next meeting and we have the opportunity to debate the matter, I hope that all councillors will support it." Cr Ell noted the news of Port Kembla came just after Shoalhaven council had made a "significant coup" in signing a partnership with the state government to boost defence capabilities. "It is critical that we take steps now to advocate for the selection of Port Kembla as the location for what will be the first major new defence base to be built in Australia since the 1990s." He said there were estimates that the cost of building the facilities and infrastructure for a submarine port could be around $10 billion. "This investment offers enormous opportunities for our local defence industry," Cr Ell said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4FavSveeQdYEHssZq5umRQ/2d0e93e7-239f-4cfd-a010-78903254fa34.jpg/r0_227_2741_1776_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg