news, latest-news,

A man is accused of speeding at more than 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in Bomaderry while more than three times over the legal alcohol limit. Police took up a pursuit after allegedly detecting a Proton sedan travelling at 108 km/h along Meroo Road shortly after midnight on Sunday. They had signalled for the driver to pull over, but they allegedly refused. Read more: How a mother of eight escaped Little Pebble's Doomsday cult The pursuit came to an end in Alfred Street, where the 38-year-old driver was arrested after allegedly resisting police officers. A roadside breath test returned a positive result so he underwent a further test at Nowra Police Station, where he returned an alleged reading of 0.167. The Nowra man was charged with police pursuit, driving with a high-range PCA, and resisting a police officer in the execution of duty. His driver's licence was also suspended. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Nowra Local Court next month. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/a5e2e680-0ee8-4672-8723-a64a9fc2e96f.jpg/r0_160_5472_3252_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg