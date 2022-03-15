Paul Knight steps down as Illawarra Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO

news, latest-news,

The Illawarra Local Aboriginal Land Council (ILALC) has announced that CEO, Paul Knight, will step down after serving in the role for six years. ILALC board chair Jade Kennedy praised Mr Knight's leadership. "Paul's commercial acumen and strong leadership have seen the organisation grow to build a strong and continually evolving presence in the culture and heritage space and environmental services," he said. "Paul has built partnerships with the Environmental Protection Authority, South 32, the University of Wollongong, the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies and numerous government departments, creating opportunities for ILALC to contribute to research projects in order to build environmental and cultural knowledge to benefit the Aboriginal and wider community in the Illawarra." Read more: Flood disaster response is Black Summer all over again, ex-fire and emergency chiefs say Paul will remain with the organisation as a part-time consultant to support Uncle Ivan Simon as interim CEO. "Uncle Ivan brings with him over 20 years' experience in the field of governance, including the provision of strategic support to a number of Aboriginal land councils around Australia and many Aboriginal advocacy organisations," an ILALC spokesperson said. "He is currently the president of the Aboriginal Children's Advancement Society (ACAS). "Ivan's mother and her people belong to the Yuin Nation on the far South Coast of NSW and she was born at Milton and was raised at Tilba Tilba and Wallaga Lake. "Ivan's father belongs to the Worimi people on the Mid North Coast of NSW and he was born and raised in the Aboriginal Village at Foster. "Ivan has a strong commitment to improving the social and economic circumstances and general wellbeing of his people through enhancing their education, skills, experience and knowledge through his association with ACAS and the Kirinari Secondary Student Hostels and his many other activities." ILALC will be recruiting for a permanent CEO in the coming months. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/55bcce94-c4f8-4a80-ba89-ca95641481b3.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg