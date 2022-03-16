news, latest-news,

Nat's What I Reckon Uncooked Anita's Theatre Thirroul Doors open at 6pm with the show kicking off at 7pm. It's been a wild couple of years for viral comedy champion, author, rock musician and mental health advocate Nat's What I Reckon. The cook and content creator has seemingly taken over the world with sell-out tours & comedy festivals, two award-winning books, his own Nat's What I Reckon board-game, an AACTA Award nomination, a TEDx Sydney talk, he's hosted Rage... and he's ready to see where this ride will take him in 2022. Read more: Wollongong Spiegeltent welcomes German punk cabaret star Bernie Dieter for the first time Cultural Treasures Festival Shellharbour Civic Centre Cultural Treasures Multicultural Festival is on until Friday March 18 - run during National Harmony Week to celebrate Australia's rich cultural diversity. Try a Balinese cooking class, try your hand at Japanese Shodu brush calligraphy, Irish folk music, soda bread making workshop, a Spanish cooking workshop for children, and the free movie screening of Encanto for kids. Details of events at www.shellharbourciviccentre.com.au Illawarra Aboriginal Art Trail highlights Aboriginal artists in the local area by showcasing their works, and runs at various locations until March 27. It covers eight galleries and art spaces from Wollongong to Gerringong, while artists work in a range of mediums including acrylic on canvas, ceramics, textiles, Bangalow leaves, etching, drawings and photography. The trail shows that Aboriginal culture is a living and vibrant culture and has been sustained for thousands of years along the beautiful Illawarra coast. Locations include: Wollongong Art Gallery, Illawarra Aboriginal Culture Centre, Nan Tien Temple, BlueScope Inside Industry, Coomaditchie UAC, Yallah Woolshed, Gerringong Library. www.iac.org.au Lifeline's Big Book Fair Berkeley Stadium Lifeline Big Book Fair is back, with 80,000 pre-loved books on sale over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Every book bought helps support the 24-hour 13 11 14 Lifeline Crisis Support Line so they can answer more phone calls to people in need. Books really can save lives! Friday, March 18 & Saturday, March 19: 10am to 5pm Sunday, March 20: 10am to 4pm There may be queues, please be patient with us. Wherever possible stay 1.5 metres apart and practise good hand hygiene. The wellbeing and safety of the community, our volunteers and our staff is of utmost priority, if there is a COVID outbreak, we will follow health advice and let you know of any cancellations or postponements as soon as possible. Blackadder The Third Blackadder the Third is at Wollongong Workshop Theatre until March 26. Blackadder is now in the Regency Era. He serves as butler to the slightly thick Prince Regent. He has to content himself with (or cash in on) the fads of the age, enthusiastically embraced by his Master. All your favourite characters are back in this hilariously funny stage version of the classic program. Tickets are $30 Adult and $25 Concession and dine and discover vouchers can be used. Tickets can be purchased at : wollongongworkshoptheatre.evenbrite.com When the Rain Stops Falling Running until Saturday 19 March 2022 at the Arcadians Theatre in Corrimal. Alice Springs in the year 2039. A fish falls from the sky and lands at the feet of Gabriel York. And it still smells of the sea. It's been raining for days and Gabriel knows something is wrong.Fifty years earlier his grandfather, Henry Law predicts that fish will fall from the sky heralding a great flood which will end life on earth as we know it.The play covers some very adult themes, including sexual references. Ages 15+.The production includes flashing light effects and smoke haze. Tickets through - https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=751404& Oklahoma Running until Sunday at the Roo Theatre in Shellharbour. The Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic is set in a Western Indian territory just after the turn of the 20th century, the high-spirited rivalry between the local farmers and cowboys provides the colourful background against which Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, a winsome farm girl, play out their love story. Although the road to true love never runs smooth, with these two headstrong romantics holding the reins, love's journey is as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road. That they will succeed in making a new life together we have no doubt, and that this new life will begin a brand-new state provides the ultimate climax to the triumphant Oklahoma! Ticket details at - http://www.roo-theatre.com.au/oklahoma.html Delta Goodrem Join superstar, singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem on her Bridge Over Troubled Dreams when she comes to WIN Entertainment Centre this Saturday 19 March. With hits including "Born To Try", "Sitting On Top Of The World", "Wings" and recent singles "Keep Climbing," "Paralyzed" and "The Power" from her #1 album Bridge Over Troubled Dreams, you don't want to miss this! Delta will be joined by Sheppard as special guests. Free Film Festival at Wollongong Botanic Garden Bring your picnic blankets, low-lying camping chairs, movie snacks and friends. The Wollongong Botanic Garden will be hosting the Creative Wollongong Short Film Fest on Saturday 19 March. This free event presented by Wollongong City Council will close off the Sunset Cinema 2022 program with a night of exceptional short films made by local young people for our Creative Wollongong Short Film Competition as well as other award-winning locally made short films. Entry is free, but you'll need to reserve your space by booking a ticket through the Sunset Cinema website. Get Together Festival Wombarra Bowlo Two full days of music in a family-friendly environment in Wombarra across Saturday and Sunday. The lineup is includes Wiradjuri musician Rhys Waite, reggae stars The Strides, rock outfit The Shed, roots/pop/reggae stalwarts Kind Tide and surf rock with Drop Legs. Other notable artists performing include Wollongong DJ Remy Brooks whose collection goes wide and deep through many different genres and decades, plus more obscure genres and flavours, such as Afrobeat, Balearic and music from South and Central America; and internationally celebrated reggae drummer Lisa Purmodh, who has performed in Jamaica with Damian Marley, and recorded extensively with Stephen Marley. Children are also welcomed to the event under supervision of a parent or guardian. Get Together Festival, March 19 to 20, Wombarra Bowlo. Tickets through: www.southcoasttickets.com.au/events/get-together-music-festival To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc7b53wdtznkikos88noo.jpg/r0_260_5115_3150_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg