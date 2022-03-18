Pure joy on offer at Port Kembla beach next Sunday

news, latest-news,

Pure, unadulterated joy is on offer at Port Kembla Beach later this month. On Sunday, March 27 - after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus - the Disabled Surfers Association is back in action putting smiles on dials. The group supports people with any and all forms of disability to get on a board, get in the water and go for a surf. South Coast Branch president Ian Picton first got involved with the charity 27 years ago, and still loves it as much as he did on his first day. Read more: Volkanovski makes his mark as renamed pub starts serving AV Lager "The screams of joy from the kids, the mums and dads on the beach with tears in their eyes - that's why I keep coming back, and a lot of volunteers keep coming back," he said. "My son started volunteering when he was five years old. He'd stand on the beach and look after a lady's seeing eye dog while she had a surf. "You do it because you can, you do it because you love it and you do it because there's no feeling like it." Mr Picton said each day attracts between 30 and 60 participants. Many travel from as far afield as Ulladulla and Parramatta. Seven-year-old Dax Roberts, described by his mum Bree Pennie as "the happiest kid on the South Coast," has been travelling up from Burrill Lake since he was four. "We're outdoors people, we love the water, so we always pictured that lifestyle with our kids," Ms Pennie said. "When Dax was born, we realised it wasn't going to pan out the way we thought it would pan out. We made a little pact to ourselves to try anyway." Dax was born with congenital cytomegalovirus or CMV. As a result, he has cerebral palsy, sight and hearing impairments, and developmental delay. He loves the ocean with a passion, but to get him surfing safely takes more hands than his mum and dad can provide themselves. "Dax will fling himself out of his wheelchair when we get to the beach and start crawling towards the water," Bree said. "He's a bloody legend, but he can't swim and he has no fear. We can take him to the beach, but we need those extra hands to get him on a board. I can't describe the feeling at the Disabled Surfers days - it's not just about Dax, the joy is everybody's." Mr Picton said the group always needs more volunteers, both in the water and on the beach. "We welcome first-timers into the family, we don't throw them into the deep end," he said. "You don't need to be a surfer, have a Bronze Medallion or First Aid Certificate, you just need to have a good heart and a bit of time." To volunteer contact Mr Picton on 0421 601 222, or head to the Disabled Surfers Association facebook page. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

