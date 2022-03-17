news, latest-news, Scammers, Scam alert, NSW police, Scamwatch, Scammers going door-to-door flood donations, Flood donation scams

NSW Police is warning the public not to fall for scammers who may be going door-to-door asking for donations to help flood-affected communities. NSW Police said this week it had been made aware by members of flood-impacted communities that some residents had observed people door-knocking and impersonating a range of volunteer and government services before asking for funds and donations. "It is unthinkable that scammers would use this as an opportunity to target people and communities," NSW Police said. Read more: Search for missing fisherman Duc Nguyen Ong to continue at Kiama "Please be aware that official agencies will never door-knock you and ask for payment or any other financial information, and we urge anyone who receives one of these calls to report it to Scamwatch immediately." In the past, Scamwatch has warned about scammers impersonating charities to take advantage of people's generosity and compassion. Scammers have been known to impersonate real charities including the Red Cross, RSPCA or NSW Rural Fire Service. Losses totalling more than $300,000 were reported to the ACCC's Scamwatch in 2017 alone. Fake charities operate in a number of different ways. Scammers may approach people in the street or at their front door. Scammers may also set up fake websites, which look similar to those operated by real charities. Some will call or email people requesting donations. People can ensure donations are going to a legitimate charity by phoning them directly or making a donation via their website. You can check that a charity is legitimate by looking up their credentials on the publicly available Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission (ACNC) website. Details: To report a scam or learn more visit Scamwatch.

