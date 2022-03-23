Illawarra Mercury
Ward digs in: Kiama MP refuses to resign as Libs suspend him

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 23 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:27am
It is understood Kiama MP Gareth Ward will not stand down, despite Premier Dominic Perrottet's request he do so immediately.

Kiama MP Gareth Ward will not resign from NSW parliament after being charged with the alleged sexual abuse against a teenage boy and a man.

