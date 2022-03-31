Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Port Kembla DIY skate park could be saved from demolition

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 31 2022 - 11:11am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Efforts: Wollongong councillor Ann Martin is hoping council can work with the community to keep the DIY Port Kembla skate park from being demolished. Picture: Robert Peet

A DIY skate park at Port Kembla could get a reprieve from being torn down if a motion before Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting is passed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.