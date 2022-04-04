Illawarra Mercury
Lifeline South Coast a hub for new 13YARN Aboriginal crisis line manned by First Nations crisis support workers

Merryn Porter
Merryn Porter
Updated April 4 2022 - 4:08am, first published 4:00am
Specialised service: Lifeline South Coast chief executive Renee Green in the Wollongong call centre which is housing the new service. Picture: Robert Peet

Lifeline South Coast offices are among just three call centres in NSW that are part of the first designated crisis support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

