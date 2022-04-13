Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Uni applications for 2023 now open

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 13 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Pre-pandemic uni levels expected' as applications for 2023 now open

It's only been a couple of months since University of Wollongong students returned to face-to-face learning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.