Lomax fined for try celebration antics against Knights

Updated April 18 2022 - 3:00am, first published 2:44am
Hip pocket: Zac Lomax. Picture: Adam McLean

Dragons centre Lomax has been fined $1000 after being charged with contrary conduct by the NRL Match Review Committee, after one of the more bizarre scenes in St George Illawarra's win over the Knights on Sunday.

