A look inside the organic mushroom lab growing at Bulli's old timber mill

Like at most supermarkets, the mushrooms at Bulli Woolworths are grown for uniformity and shelf life, and might travel long distances - even from overseas - before they end up on tables around the Illawarra.
For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.
For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.