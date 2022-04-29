Pedestrian killed south of Nowra

Illawarra Mercury
Pedestrian killed at Falls Creek, south of Nowra

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated April 30 2022 - 12:59am, first published April 29 2022 - 10:29pm
A pedestrian who died early on Saturday morning after he was hit by a truck south of Nowra might have been struck by a second vehicle while he lay injured on the road, police say.

