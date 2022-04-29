Pedestrian killed south of Nowra

A pedestrian who died early on Saturday morning after he was hit by a truck south of Nowra might have been struck by a second vehicle while he lay injured on the road, police say.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.