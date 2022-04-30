Four-wheel drive rolls at Kiama bends, traffic affected

Illawarra Mercury
Four-wheel drive rolls on Kiama Bends, traffic affected

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 30 2022 - 4:13am, first published 12:46am
A person has escaped with minor injuries after a Four-wheel drive rolled at high speed coming off the notorious Kiama bends on Saturday morning.

