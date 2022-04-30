Illawarra Mercury
Work on new Reddall Reserve playground set to resume

By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 30 2022 - 5:30am, first published 5:00am
Work on a new playground at Reddall Reserve will resume on Monday, after the discovery of potentially culturally significant artefacts at the site halted its progress for over a year.

