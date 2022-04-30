Work on a new playground at Reddall Reserve will resume on Monday, after the discovery of potentially culturally significant artefacts at the site halted its progress for over a year.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
