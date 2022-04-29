Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Council pushing to repair damaged section of UCI race route before September

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 29 2022 - 12:12pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work: One of damaged embankments on Harry Graham Drive that needs to be repaired before the UCI championships coming to the city in September. Picture: Wollongong Council

Wollongong City Council is rushing to repair part of the UCI race route before it starts in September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.