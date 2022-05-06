Illawarra Mercury
Warrawong fire leaves woman, five children homeless

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 6 2022 - 11:59am, first published 5:30am
Chantelle Clare and her children, Mason, 5, Mackenzie-Rose, 11, Maverick, 1, Michael, 13, and Myles, 3, Lane; the family lost their home in a fire at the weekend. Photos: Supplied

A single mother-of-five has lost everything except her vehicle after a blaze broke out in her Warrawong house at the weekend.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

