Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Glenn Wheeler was convicted of stealing almost $40k worth of cigarettes from Dapto Woolworths and an Albion Park service station

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated May 5 2022 - 10:24am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mission Impossible: 47-year-old Glenn Wheeler was convicted on Thursday for stealing almost $40,000 worth of cigarettes from Dapto Woolworths and a Caltex service station in Albion Park last year. Picture:Robert Peet

A Koonawarra man may have missed his calling in the secret service, after using a strap to lower himself down from a Woolworths roof cavity, cutting wires to disable an alarm, and making off with almost $40,000 worth of cigarettes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.