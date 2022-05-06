Inmates at a Riverina jail have won precious few accolades, if any, in their lives.
Ten years ago a last-minute windfall changed that for dozens of Aboriginal men.
Aunty Barbara Nicholson, from Port Kembla, was on her way out to run a creative writing workshop with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander inmates for Naidoc Week in 2011, when one member of the team pulled out.
"Because of that I had a little money leftover and I had the idea we might use it to create a publication of whatever the boys came up with, to give them something fo their efforts," she said.
"When we were about to send it off to the printers I said: 'stop a minute, put Volume One on that'.
"It was a bit prescient - I never planned for it to be more than what it was."
On Thursday, May 19, acclaimed Aboriginal writer Melissa Lucashenko will launch the 10th edition of 'Dreaming Inside' at the Wollongong Art Gallery.
Elder, poet, activist, published academic, and university lecturer, Aunty Barb continues to go to Junee to hold writing workshops each year.
At first she was lucky to get half-a-dozen participants. Now, she says its closer to 50 or 60.
"Someone might be there for just one session, but while they're there they really do pick up," she said.
"They don't have to pass any silly little test, there's no quotient put on them, they can come or not as they choose.
"All of that really matters to them."
The stories are unedited, published with their original spelling and grammar.
Aunty Barb said it's done to preserve the uniqueness of each voice, although she acknowledged it tested the limits of editors.
"We'll never get Allen and Unwin as publishers," she laughed.
"But I will not tamper with their voice. It's their voice that goes to print, it's their voice that goes out into the world and gets praise.
"For the first three or four volumes they'd say 'but Aunt, I can't write'.
"Well, I just told them I have books here that say you can.
"Once you're a published author, no one can take that accolade away from you."
Aunty Barb hopes the books won't just better those who write them, but those who read them.
While she does not shy away from the harsh realities of the crimes that landed the men in prison, she also does not deny their humanity.
By sharing their stories, in their own voices, she hopes readers might come to feel the same way.
"Yes, they've committed crimes; yes, they've been tried and convicted, but their biggest crime is being born Aboriginal in this country," she said.
"When I walk through those gates I don't see criminals, I see a whole history of the abuse of Aboriginal people writ large on every face.
"I see their humanity, and they've got humanity in spades."
