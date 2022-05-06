Illawarra Mercury
Home/Election 2022

One Nation's Gilmore candidate Jerremy Eid doesn't get the picture

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 6 2022 - 6:07am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One Nation candidate Jerremy Eid is running for the seat of Gilmore. And Blaxland, Hughes, Wentworth, Parkes and 12 other electorates in NSW.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.