One Nation candidate Jerremy Eid is running for the seat of Gilmore. And Blaxland, Hughes, Wentworth, Parkes and 12 other electorates in NSW.
On top of that, he may not live in the electorate. Or even the state.
The One Nation website lists all its candidates for NSW and includes a photo - even if it's not actually of them.
That's the case with Mr Eid - and 16 other candidates (most of them male) - whose profiles all feature a photo of Pauline Hanson next to a woman in a yellow blazer.
That woman is actually Kate McCulloch, One Nation's Senate candidate for NSW.
There is no word from the party as to why Ms McCulloch's photo has been used with so many other candidates - maybe, rather than One Nation, they should change their name to One Candidate.
Mr Eid's candidate profile on the One Nation website was posted early in May, before being removed and an edited version was reposted on Friday.
Among the most glaring changes is the removal of any mention of Queensland.
The first sentence originally read "Jerremy was born in Sydney, Australia, and grew up on the sunny Gold Coast" but the Gold Coast reference was later removed.
Also deleted was Mr Eid's statement that he had worked for QLD Health for 10 years.
There have also been reports that Mr Eid has not turned up for any candidate debates in the Gilmore electorate.
The One Nation party has been criticised for running so many 'ghost candidates' in this election.
A potential motivation behind this is money.
The Australian Electoral Commission pays election funding to any candidate who gets at least 4 per cent of the first preference vote.
Eligible candidates will get almost $3 per vote for their party - Mr Eid would need to get just over 5000 votes to qualify.
Running a whole lot of candidates on the cheap could end up giving the party coffers a boost.
In the 2019 election it was estimated One Nation received as much as $3 million in public funds, after getting $1.6 million in 2016.
This is on top of funding received for state elections.
As for the real Mr Eid, there is precious little information about him online - and obviously no photos.
The AEC website mentions he is employed in "retail".
According to his section 44 document lodged with the AEC, his father was born in Lebanon and migrated to Australia as a child, while his mother was born here from Greek parents.
Mr Eid stated on the form he was only a citizen of Australia.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
