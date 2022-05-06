For those searching for a show this weekend, look no further-this one's coming to you, and all you have to do is look up.
The Eta Aquariid meteor shower lights up southern hemisphere skies in Autumn each year, and this weekend is the best time to catch a glimpse.
The Eta Aquariid is made up of debris from Halley's Comet, Director of Science Space Wollongong Stuart Creal said.
"We pass through the debris of Halley's Comet twice a year - this one through April and May and then we go through the Orionid meteor shower later in the year,"
Mr Creal said although the shower happens over a number of weeks, the early hours of Saturday and Sunday morning will be the best time to see it.
"This happens unfortunately at not the most convenient time, between 2AM through to sunrise, so it's either get up early or have a late night!" he said.
Despite the early rise, Mr Creal said the show is sure to be spectacular, but you have to let your eyes adjust to the light.
"It's quite amazing-they will literally appear like very short bursts of light in the sky," he said.
"It's quite a challenge because you can't necessarily focus on one spot.
"It's more a case of giving your eyes 15 or 20 minutes to adjust, to take in the beauty of our night sky."
Mr Creal also noted that places away from city lights will give you the best show.
"Bombo headland is a perfect place for viewing because you're away a little bit from lights," he said.
"A field away from the house lights, or if you can get to the coast, or head inland."
If you miss the meteor shower this weekend, not to worry! Our night sky has plenty more to offer if you take a moment to look, Mr Creal said.
"We should always be looking up to our night sky because there's a lot of beauty up there," he said.
"There are four planets in near-perfect alignment-if you're up nice and early, they are so beautifully clear at the moment.
"Just look towards the east just before sunrise, you'll see Venus, the brightest, Jupiter just above, you'll see Mars and you'll see Saturn."
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
