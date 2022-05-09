Hunting for housemates is fraught with worries - will we get along? Will they do the dishes? How will we make a home together?
Kiama woman Carly Bishop had a few extra items on her wish-list for a perfect houstemate.
In her 20s, Carly has an intellectual disability. She was on the lookout for someone honest, polite, understanding and trustworthy - not just a housemate, but a supportive friend.
It looks like she's hit the jackpot with Lili Watson.
After a months-long hunt Lili's mum spotted Carly's ad on Flatmates.com and thought the two would be a match made in heaven.
"I agreed - I was so excited when I saw the ad and decided we should meet up," Lili said.
The meeting went well, and the two signed their formal housemate agreement on Friday.
"Lili is easy to get along with, a really good listener and I feel really relaxed around her," Carly said.
"She gives off a fun vibe as well."
Lili said she was drawn to Carly's warm and welcoming personality and similar interests.
"She's very bubbly, positive and driven with everything she does," Lili said.
"We can't wait to make this home our own and do lots of activities together.
On the agenda is gardening, caring for their fish collection, and beach trips after work.
Carly said she was most excited about enjoying movie nights at home together.
