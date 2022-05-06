The punters' favourites for Illawarra's three seats

According to those having a bet on the federal election, Labor is a shoo-in for two of the three electorates in the Illawarra.
Sportsbet has Cunningham's Alison Byrnes and Whitlam's Stephen Jones on short odds of $1.01 to win their seats for Labor.
The next closest contenders for those seats is the other big party, the Liberals.
In Cunningham, Marcus Uren is paying $14 despite not being seen in the electorate to date.
Mr Jones' closest rival is Mike Cains, also at $14.
It's a different story in Gilmore, where the odds have incumbent Fiona Phillips only slightly ahead of Liberal challenger Andrew Constance.
Ms Phillips has odds of $1.80, just ahead of the high-profile candidate Mr Constance on $1.95.
But Mr Constance isn't paying any attention to the form guide.
"The community is the only thing that matters right now," he said.
In Whitlam, Mr Cains said he had looked at the odds "just for fun" but didn't think it reflected the reality of the seat.
"I think people would just see that as a bit of fun," he said. "Clearly the people who have allocated those odds don't understand the changing complexion of the seat."
Mr Jones wasn't even aware of his status as favourite.
"I'm just got to focus on doing my job over the next two weeks and getting out there and talking to the constituents," he said.
