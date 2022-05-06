Illawarra Rugby League Mojo Homes Cup: all the teams, all the names

The teams are in for what should be a blockbuster round of the Illawarra Rugby League Mojo Homes Cup.
While officially round three, Saturday marks the first time we have seen the first grade sides step on to the field after two weeks of washouts.
A double-header at Collegians Sporting Complex will attract plenty of attention, with Collies to host newcomers Cronulla Carringbah before Helensburgh and Wests do battle under lights.
Cronulla Carringbah will boast plenty of strike out wide, with former Dragon Chase Stanley lining up for the clash, however Collegians will be confident of their chances of opening their season with a win.
Over at Dapto, the Canaries will host Thirroul while Corrimal head to Sydney to face De La Salle at Captain Cook Oval in Woolooware.
The Cougars will be led by halves Joe Duggan and Harry Rudd for what should be a tough contest.
Dapto
1. Tom Gaffey
2. Justin Crutchley
3. Ethan Abou-Ghaida
4. Campbell Watchirs
5. Justin James
6. Harry Chater
7. Troy Pieper
8. Taine Woodford
9. Luke Penny
10. Lucas Castle
11. Jackson Penny
12. Justin Faughlin
13. Connor McNally
INTERCHANGE
14. Militoni Leweniqila
15. Shaun Meineke
16. Logan Stubbs
17. Rodney Manuela
18. RIley Ford
19. Latham Manuela
Thirroul
1. Wayne Bremner
2. Jaymon Tiata
3. Steve Marsters
4. Cooper Bowen
5. Ryan Matthews
6. Hayden Crosland
7. Tarje Whitford
8. Monty Raper
9. Ryan Fletcher
10. Ammon Munro
11. Damian Sironen (c)
12. Luke Dodge
13. Harry Leddy
INTERCHANGE
14. Kaleb Hocking
15. Riley Lord
16. Ryan Couchman
17. Jye Bowen
19. Riley Graham
Collegians
1. Alec Reid
2. Sam McCann
3. Ben Rumble
4. Jason Gillard
5. Kome Uili
6. Max Devlin
7. Zeik Foster
8. Blake Dowel
9. Jhett Steyger
10. Blake Phillips
11. Liam Cassidy
12. Charly Runciman
13. Josh Dowel
INTERCHANGE
14. Ryan Hodgson
15. Jesse McDonald
16. Sean Payne
17. James Andraos
Cronulla Caringbah
1. Christian Srbinovski
2. Maanaima Amosa
3. Eliah Veikoso
4. Chase Stanley
5. William Russell
6. Ceiza James
7. Joshua Khoury
8. Christian Nanai
9. James Russell (c)
10. Malakai Manoa
11. Joshua Holt
12. Evander Swann
13. Kurtis Smith
INTERCHANGE
15. Brad Johnson
16. Reece Apolo
17. Ryan Monaghan
20. Jesse Offen
19. Brendan Kemp
14. Jesse Cadalbert
Helensburgh
1. Harrison McKeon
2. Isaac Akuoko
3. Jordan Tongahai
4. Adam Mortlock
5. Adam Batty
6. Haydn Peacock
7. Harrison Geraghty
8. Pierce Thompson
9. Jordan Bowles (c)
10. Jad Mahmoud
11. Nathan Atkinson
12. Kurt Atkinson
13. Tasmin Gilmour
INTERCHANGE
14. Liam O'Toole
15. Mitchell Baillie
16. Jack Boyling
17. Tristan Alverado
18. Hayden Warren
19. Leonard Skelton
20. Jack Metcalfe
21. Jesse Cobb
Wests
1. Bradley Scott
2. Lachlan Hurst
3. Colby Pellow
4. Mitchell Porter
5. Mitchell Phillips
6. Callum Waldock
7. Justin Rodrigues
8. Luke Chalker
9. Joseph Dickson
10. Dylan Lauri
11. Levi Pascoe
12. Grant Millington
13. Zachary Blay
INTERCHANGE
14. Jalal Bazzaz
15. Nathan Leatigaga
16. Bailey Antrobus
17. Joshua Sainsbury
18. Jordan McGrath
De La Salle
1. Logan Aldridge
2. Luke Slade
3. Lachlan Peachey
4. Nathan Skinner
5. Jye Patterson
6. Chaz Jarvis
7. Wyndham Peachey
8. Joel Tubbs
9. Jaz Flavell
10. Nathan Fletcher
11. Andrew Faddy (c)
12. Jackson Lenzo
13. Jeremy Fuller
INTERCHANGE
14. Tom Demeio
15. Jake Hay
16. Ethan Cocco
17. Lachlan Crouch
18. Will Keppell
Corrimal
1. Ashton Naidu
2. DeVant'e Te Ahuru
3. Misiuaita Magele
4. Braeden Stewart-Thomas
5. Bailey Simmons
6. Harry Rudd
7. Joe Duggan
8. Bill Ryder
9. Michael Goggins
10. Shalom O'Ofou
11. Wiremu Peters
12. Tonga Tongotongo
13. Sonny Bristow
INTERCHANGE
14. Zac Riley
15. Tuki Jackson
16. Aiden Fornari
17. James Burley
