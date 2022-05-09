An aerial firefighting truck that can extend 45 metres into the air will provide greater reach during high-rise emergencies in Wollongong and surrounding areas.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke got a bird's eye view of the latest aerial firefighting truck when Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) unveiled its 'Bronto Skylift Ladder today at Wollongong Fire Station.
Advertisement
Parliamentary Secretary for Wollongong and the Illawarra Peter Poulos also got a lift on the $2.3 million truck which can move loads of up to 500 kilograms.
"What an exciting day it is here in Wollongong where we are unveiling and handing over the keys of the latest $2.3 million Bronto fire fighting appliance," Ms Cooke said.
"The Illawarra area is a little bit more complicated than other areas of the state. It covers a really wide and diverse area.
"We've got industrial manufacturing and industrial sites, we've got urban sites, we've got apartment blocks, residential houses, escarpment and a whole wide range of hazards and opportunity for things to go wrong in our communities that require our firefighters to step up, respond, save lives and property.
As our city's skyline grows higher with new residential and business developments, our ability to deal with high-rise emergencies must keep pace.
"The longer ladder will help firefighters in situations where people require saving from high-rise buildings and where vehicles require extrication from steep embankments.
"The truck is fitted with an infra-red camera to detect heat signals and transmit images of an emergency in real-time to critical locations, such as a FRNSW Command Centre.
"This $2.3 million investment helps our firefighters in Wollongong be prepared for anything and better protect their community."
Wollongong Fire Station officer Philip Parker said importantly the aerial truck could be operated remotely.
"As a result it gives our fire-ground a higher level of safety capability," he said.
"The actual appliance can be operated remotely so if we do have a highly dangerous situation we can put water on the fire without any crews being in close proximity to that danger."
Mr Poulos added the new, taller and stronger firefighting resource will be positioned at Wollongong Fire Station.
"As our city's skyline grows higher with new residential and business developments, our ability to deal with high-rise emergencies must keep pace," he said.
FRNSW Acting Commissioner Megan Stiffler said this high-tech truck gives Wollongong firefighters the best possible tools to do their vital work, protecting the irreplaceable.
"We are always on the lookout for new equipment and technologies to help our crews better adapt to the needs of their area," Acting Commissioner Stiffler said.
Advertisement
"The Bronto's addition to the FRNSW fleet allows firefighters to quickly reach the scenes of multi-storey blazes and extinguish them more effectively. We can now extend higher over shopping centres, industrial complexes and residential buildings."
The 'Bronto' is one of 15 new aerial appliances across the state.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.