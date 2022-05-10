Wollongong to host NSW's first camp for kids touched by suicide

The state's first day camp for children who have lost a parent or sibling to suicide will be held in the Illawarra this weekend.
The kids, aged seven to 17, and their parents will gather at Stanwell Tops on Sunday, for a day designed to help them process grief and loss.
Olympian Melissa Wu, whose sister died by suicide in 2014, will be the guest speaker at Sunday's camp.
According to the NSW Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said the Let's Talk Suicide camps run by charity Feel the Magic are the first of their kind in Australia, and carefully balance grief education and fun activities.
"Not only do these children miss out on creating special memories with that family member, but it also makes them much more vulnerable to suicidal thoughts," Ms Taylor said. "These camps provide a safe space for children to talk through pain and loneliness with people who truly understand, as well as learn important skills to manage the waves of grief that will inevitably occur throughout their lives."
Feel the Magic CEO Adam Blatch said the Let's Talk Suicide program was also beneficial to the parents juggling their own grief while supporting their family.
"Suicide tragically claims the life of many parents every year, leaving behind heartbroken and devastated partners, children and grandparents," Mr Blatch said.
"These camps are not only a place of comfort and learning for children but for their parents and carers - who are often called upon to answer the tricky, complex question: 'why did they die?'
"Parents and carers who attend these camps are also educated about other support services available to them during these incredibly tough times, as well as being reassured they're part of a supportive community."
The Let's Talk Suicide program is a collaboration between Feel The Magic, Illawarra Shoalhaven Suicide Prevention Collaborative, Roses in the Ocean and the University of Melbourne.
It was initially piloted as a virtual program in 2020-21 with $148,336 funding from the NSW Government, which gave a further $298,790 in 2021-22 to allow for greater reach and to provide in-person programs.
To find out more, or register for future events, visit: https://feelthemagic.org.au/our-camps-2/lets-talk-suicide-family-day-camp-registration/
If you have been impacted by suicide, please call StandBy: Support After Suicide on 1300 727 247.
Lifeline 13 11 14
Beyondblue 1300 224 636
MensLine 1300 789 978
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
